Design competition set for NYC AIDS memorial park

A group that's planning an AIDS memorial park in New York City is accepting entries for its design competition.

The memorial is planned for a triangle across the street from the former St. Vincent's Hospital in Greenwich Village. The property is now owned by Rudin Management, which is redeveloping the closed hospital.

The memorial park is intended to honor the more than 100,000 people who have died from AIDS in New York City and to celebrate the efforts of AIDS caregivers and activists. Organizers hope to include an underground AIDS education center.

Entries for the design competition will be accepted from Tuesday until Jan. 21, 2012. The jury that will choose the winning design is headed by Michael Arad, the designer of the Sept. 11 memorial at the World Trade Center.

Organizers hope to complete the park by Dec. 1, 2014.