Driver, girl, 13, killed in SUV crash

A 13-year-old Brooklyn girl was killed Saturday night by an out-of-control sport utility vehicle that struck several parked cars before it flipped onto her, the NYPD said Sunday.

Kira Goddard was found pinned beneath the Range Rover in front of her Weeksville home, police said.

The driver, Sean Lewis, 44, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, suffered head injuries in the crash and died at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where authorities discovered he had been driving with a stab wound to his torso, police said.

The medical examiner is investigating his cause of death, and police are looking into how and when he was stabbed.

Police Sunday would not say whether the wound caused Lewis' erratic driving. Lewis hit three parked cars, then backed into a fourth, causing his SUV to flip onto Goddard, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Kira attended P.S. 332 Charles H. Houston on Christopher Avenue in Brooklyn.

"You went out helping your friends, which you always did for good or bad," one woman wrote on a Facebook memorial page for Kira. "Your friends should really consider you a true friend because you protected them."

Added another, "She was selfless, always thinking about her friends and people she cared about."