Emotionally disturbed man killed by officer, NYPD says

Police shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man holding a large carving knife in East Flatbush on Monday afternoon after striking him twice with a Taser, the NYPD said.

An officer shot the 32-year-old man at about 12:20 p.m. inside an apartment building on New York Avenue between Foster and Newkirk avenues after they responded to a call that said he was nonviolent, according to the NYPD.

One of the officers fired two shots from a Taser, striking the man in the arm and, said Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan. But the man was able to fight through it and keep moving forward, he said.

“When the Taser proved ineffective, a second officer fired at the man, hitting him in the chest,” Monahan said.

Several officers were taken to an area hospital for ringing in the ears.

Regina Blain, a 22-year-old who grew up in the housing complex, came running when she heard gun shots.

“You never know if it’s going to be someone in your family,” Blain said.

Her younger brother, 19-year-old Drew Blain, said he wasn’t surprised by the shooting.

“They’re the ones who are supposed to serve and protect,” he said about police. “And then stuff like this happens? It’s messed up.”