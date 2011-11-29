Empire State Building might be part of public firm

Even King Kong might go ape over this IPO.

The Empire State Building could become part of a publicly traded real estate investment company.

The company that supervises the portfolio of office properties that includes the iconic Manhattan skyscraper filed notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledging it was weighing the possibility.

The filing does not mean that an initial public offering is imminent or even likely. But the company said in the filing that more information could be forthcoming in about three months.

The report was filed with the SEC Tuesday by Malkin Holdings LLC.

The company said it could not disclose any more information.