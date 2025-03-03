Andrew Cuomo must address scandals while on NYC mayoral campaign trail, Eric Adams says

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, his newest opponent in the upcoming election, needs to account for allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed state workers and evidence that COVID-19 patients died in nursing homes after one of his orders, scandals that cost him the governorship.

In Adams’ first extended reaction to Cuomo’s entry Saturday into the 2025 mayoral race, the mayor said that Cuomo owes voters answers.

"Should that be an automatic disqualification? No, I think it needs to be answered on the trail, exactly what happened," Adams said, speaking at a City Hall news conference.

He said he thought family members of people who died in nursing homes after Cuomo compelled the facilities to take COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic would "be looking forward" to Cuomo addressing the situation. An audit also found that Cuomo undercounted the deaths of nursing home residents by attributing them to hospitals.

As for the sexual harassment allegations that increased the pressure on Cuomo to resign the governorship in 2021, Adams said: "If those allegations are true, he said they were not true, he has to answer that on the campaign trail."

"I respect what they stated," Adams said of the women who made the allegations. "I believe what they said, based on the investigation," he added, referring to Attorney General Letitia James' office's probe into the governor.

Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing. His spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Over the weekend, Cuomo entered the race, seeking a political comeback after resigning the governorship. Cuomo says that New York City needs to be saved from crime, disorder and decline, and that he's the candidate to do so. Adams, ticking off what he says are his accomplishments, such as lowering the crime rate, improving the economy and making the city a better place to raise a family, scoffed at the notion that the city needed saving.

"Somebody said the city’s in crisis? I wonder, who was that guy?" Adams said, adding: "Yes, I do believe we need to be saved — from him."

Adams suggested that he would partner with those opposed to Cuomo.

"I met with some of the nursing home family members and advocates. There are some things that we want to do with them," Adams said.