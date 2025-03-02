New York a city 'in crisis' Cuomo says at mayoral campaign launch

Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday kicked off his mayoral campaign, saying "New York is in crisis," as he seeks a political comeback three and a half years after resigning the governorship in scandal.

Cuomo, who after months of rumors announced his run a day earlier via social media video, rattled off a list of purported problems that he said are bedeviling the city — fears of crime, menacing mentally ill homeless people in public, a sense of unease and overall decline.

"We know we can turn this city around, and we know we will," he said, wearing a pin in his jacket buttonhole with American and Israeli flags.

According to NYPD statistics, crime was down for all of 2024 compared to 2023, but Cuomo said the statistics don't tell the whole story.

"New York City is in trouble," he said. "You can feel it. You don't need to read statistics and you can feel it."

Cuomo quit the governorship in 2021 after allegations he sexually harassed state workers. He was also accused of covering up nursing home deaths of elderly COVID-19 patients. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Cuomo enters the race as the front-runner, according to public polls released since the beginning of the year. The incumbent, Eric Adams, has been indicted on charges of defrauding the city’s campaign finance system and trading political donations and luxury travel for municipal favors. A judge is considering a motion by President Donald Trump's Department of Justice to dismiss the case.

Asked by reporters Sunday what she thought of Cuomo’s bid, Gov. Kathy Hochul said: "Anyone who wants to run for office is entitled to. This is America."

Hochul added: "Given the unique power I have with respect to the mayor’s position, it would be inappropriate for me to endorse in this particular race."

Sunday’s kickoff, at which Cuomo's daughters introduced him, was held at the headquarters of the District Council of Carpenters union, which endorsed Cuomo. Outside the union building, a group of women, citing the sexual harassment allegations, protested Cuomo's comeback.

"We are here to say, hell no to Cuomo!" chanted demonstrators.

The event screened attendees through multiple layers of security, with wrist bands for different levels of access, so only invited supporters could be present — precautions unseen at any of the other mayoral candidates’ events.

President Paul Capurso said that Cuomo as governor oversaw projects that created work for his union.

"Do you know who never forgets the middle class? Andrew Cuomo!" Capurso said.

Curtis Townsend, 61, of the South Bronx, a union painter with district council 9, said he backs Cuomo, not just because of the union's support, but also because he likes the man and thinks he'll be a good mayor. Crime, Townsend said, is a top concern.

"I ride the train every day to go to work and it’s kinda dangerous out there. You really gotta watch your back."

Third-year apprentice carpenter Daria Tsvetkova, 37, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, doesn't support Cuomo but joined the pro-Cuomo rally because her union, Local 926, told her to attend. For Tsvetkova, Cuomo allegedly sexually harassing subordinates is why she can't back the ex-governor.

"It’s disqualifying, any sort of harassment against a female," she said. "I just think it’s wrong. It’s unprofessional."

Tsvetkova is backing Jessica Ramos, a state senator from Queens.