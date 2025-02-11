NYC Mayor Eric Adams thanks Department of Justice for ordering dismissal of criminal charges against him

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday thanked the U.S. Department of Justice for ordering the dismissal of federal corruption charges against him, calling the case "an unnecessary ordeal."

"I thank the Justice Department for its honesty. Now we can put this cruel episode behind us and focus entirely on the future of our city," Adams said in a midday address.

On Monday, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, the number two in the department, ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors to throw out the criminal case against Adams, after months of Adams praising, defending and meeting with President Donald Trump. The department cited the proximity to the upcoming mayoral election and the need for the city to cooperate with Trump’s plan for an immigration crackdown.

In the midday streamed address, Adams reiterated, as he has for months, that he did nothing wrong. He did not take questions.

"I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor," he said.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adams had pleaded not guilty to the indictment, handed up in September, with charges accusing him of trading political campaign contributions and free and highly discounted luxury travel from foreign sources in exchange for municipal favors. Among them: allegedly leaning on the FDNY to reverse course on opening an unsafe consulate in Manhattan belonging to the Turkish government.

The case can theoretically be refiled, as the Department of Justice's memo says the matter should be dismissed without prejudice.

"It technically leaves open a future prosecution," Mark Zauderer, a Manhattan trial and appellate lawyer, said on Tuesday. "It seems as though the administration here was not trying to take on the merits of the case, because it appears to be a very strong case based on the indictment."

He noted that motions filed in court in the weeks and months before the memo was issued indicated that additional criminal charges would be brought against the mayor in the future.

"I think the administration, or this case, the Justice Department, would have lost credibility had they cited the merits of the case, or the lack of merits of the case to dismiss it. So, they took an end run around that," Zauderer said.

"The Justice Department is basing this action on politics," he added. "Adams was someone who basically supported their policies, whether it's local or not, on crime and immigration in particular, which really punctuates the point that this direction to dismiss is more about politics than anything else."

If the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, complies with Bove's order, Adams could still be in legal jeopardy over the same criminal allegations. The U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on Tuesday. Bove served on the president's defense team during last year's hush-money trial that lead to Trump's conviction on 34 charges of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could bring a similar case against the mayor on state charges.

"Theoretically, if there are state crimes that have been committed, he could bring them, but he appears not to have gotten the office involved to date," Zauderer said. "He has deferred to the federal prosecutors, but he would have the ability, theoretically, to pursue any evidence of state crimes."

The Southern District of New York is sometimes referred to as the "sovereign district" because of its independence from the DOJ in picking and prosecuting cases.

The decision to reverse course came weeks after Trump was inaugurated.

"I think it's extremely troubling," said former Manhattan prosecutor and New York Law School pProfessor Rebecca Roiphe. "It looks like what is going on is a kind of effort to control prosecutorial decisions by political actors."

A footnote in the Department of Justice memo says, "Government is not offering to exchange dismissal of a criminal case for Adams's assistance on immigration enforcement," but Roiphe said that appears to be what’s happening.

She pointed to the fact that Adams could be indicted again by the U.S. attorney on the same charges.

"It's using criminal prosecution as a threat, as a sword hanging over people's heads, and that is just not the way it's supposed to work in this country," she said.

"This looks like an effort to extort the mayor into doing the president's will, which is extremely corrupt because, of course, he serves the people of New York and not Trump personally or the president," she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.