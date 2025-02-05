Details of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' illness revealed by his office

Mayor Eric Adams' office on Wednesday finally disclosed the medical tests that kept him out of the public eye for several days last week.

After refusing to provide details since Jan. 26, saying that the information was private, Adams spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak said the mayor had undergone an MRI scan, blood work and a screening for the bacteria H. pylori, to try to identify why he had a pain in his side.

She also made an additional disclosure: Adams had a colonoscopy, under anesthesia, on Jan. 3 in an attempt to have the same pain diagnosed.

The sudden reversal of the administration's stance that the details were too private to reveal came after the public advocate, Jumaane Williams, questioned Wednesday whether Adams broke the law by keeping the information secret. Williams said a disclosure was called for because Adams underwent anesthesia, and the public advocate is in charge when a mayor is incapacitated.

"I am happy the mayor is feeling better — at the same time, I feel deeply disturbed by this latest evidence of the mayor ignoring city regulations to suit his own purposes. He has long demonstrated a tendency to test how far he can go in bending or breaking rules, and this is a clear example," the statement said.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Communication is key — not only in the event that the public advocate needs to assume mayoral powers, but to proactively ensure the city charter can and will be followed in the event of a serious outcome," Williams said.

For most of last week, Adams had a dayslong absence from the public eye, avoiding his regular news conference and a criminal court hearing on his corruption case.

Mamelak said that while Adams was under anesthesia in early January, his first deputy, Maria Torres-Springer, was in charge pursuant to an executive order.