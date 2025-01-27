New York Mayor Eric Adams not feeling well, will limit public schedule, office says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is curbing his public appearances this week as he undergoes “numerous doctors’ appointments and medical tests” to address a sudden illness, according to Adams' office.

Adams plans to continue to run the city while he deals with the medical problem, Adams’ deputy for communications, Fabien Levy, said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

“Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn’t been feeling his best. As a result, this week, the mayor will have a number of doctors’ appointments and undergo routine medical tests,” Levy said.

Levy didn’t disclose Adams’ symptoms or any potential diagnosis.

“Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day.”

The city’s elected public advocate, who is currently Jumaane Williams, becomes acting mayor if the sitting mayor becomes incapacitated.

Adams, a Democrat who was indicted in September on public corruption charges that he traded municipal favors in exchange for campaign cash and luxury travel, is running for reelection and has seen his fundraising and popularity plummet. He is set to go on trial in the spring.

Over the past few months, Adams has been praising Donald Trump, who has said he would consider pardoning Adams if he is convicted on charges both men allege have been brought to punish Adams for criticizing the previous president’s handling of the migrant crisis.