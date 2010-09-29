Ex-NY state comptroller Alan Hevesi may plead guilty

Former New York state Comptroller Alan Hevesi may plead guilty to a felony corruption charge for his role in the pay-to-play scandal involving the state’s multibillion dollar pension fund.

Published reports say Hevesi could enter the plea as early as Wednesday morning.

State Attorney General Andrew Cuomo ’s office says no agreement has been reached.

Hevesi controlled the pension fund until his resignation in 2006 when he pleaded guilty to a felony. He admitted using state workers to chauffeur his wife.

Earlier this month, Cuomo reached a million-dollar settlement with Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City who raised funds for Hevesi.