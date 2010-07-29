FAA: Chelsea Clinton’s wedding a no-fly zone

Chelsea Clinton’s wedding along the Hudson River will be under a no-fly zone.

The Federal Aviation Administration says local airspace will be restricted from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, will wed investment banker Marc Mezvinsky on Saturday evening in Rhinebeck. That’s about 90 miles north of New York City.

FAA spokesman Jim Peters says Thursday that decisions to restrict air space are made in consultation with other federal agencies. He could not confirm whether the Secret Service requested this one.

The FAA website says the restriction will be in place for “VIP (Very Important Person) Movement” but did not elaborate.