The facade has fallen off the front of a four-story Manhattan building, leaving apartments visible from the street.

No injuries have been reported. It's not clear whether anyone was in the building at the time.

Firefighters rushed to Eighth Avenue and 14th Street at around 6:30 p.m.

The debris hit a car.

Onlookers at street level could look up and see couches, chairs and desks inside white-walled apartments.