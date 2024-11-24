Priyanka Sewhani, of Oyster Bay, killed after exiting moving car on LIE, police say

A Long Island woman was struck by a car and killed on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early Saturday after leaving a moving vehicle, according to the New York Police Department.

Priyanka Sewhani, 32, of Oyster Bay, was riding in the back seat of an eastbound 2019 Volkswagen Passat on the LIE but "exited the moving vehicle" near Main Street, an NYPD statement said.

Another eastbound car struck her and continued on; police reported that the driver of that car was apparently unaware it had hit her, the NYPD said

EMS pronounced Sewhani dead on the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen "remained on scene and was not injured," the NYPD said in the statement.

The NYPD didn't provide additional information about the driving.

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.