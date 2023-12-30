Alleged groper with submachine gun shot, killed by MTA police near Jamaica station

A 52-year-old man with a semiautomatic gun near the Jamaica, Queens, station was shot and killed by MTA police after they said he fired at them late Friday night while placing him under arrest. Two MTA police officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after 10 p.m., after he allegedly groped a 19-year-old woman and blocked her path Friday night on a Jamaica sidewalk, according to the MTA police. The victim took a photo of the alleged groper, who was wearing a distinctive jacket with a large letter B, and she filed a complaint at the MTA’s district office at 10:11 p.m. A few minutes later, the pair of uniformed officers found the man a block from the station, near 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, in Jamaica. He was still wearing the same jacket, according to a news release. They showed him the photo the victim took and a struggle ensued when they attempted to handcuff him, according to John Mueller, MTA police chief. “He refused to put his hands behind his back. They tase him, and at some point during the struggle, a shot is fired from the perpetrator,” Mueller said during an early Saturday morning news conference. Officers stepped back and saw the suspect had a MAC-10 submachine gun with a 30-round clip, police said. The officers returned fire, striking him in the head and elsewhere on his body, the incident recorded on the officers body-cameras, the agency said. The suspect's weapon and the magazine were recovered at the scene. The perpetrator was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. Friday. Mueller said the unidentified suspect was on parole for a gun charge and also had an arrest history that includes five misdemeanors, and seven felonies, two of which were gun charges. The investigation is continuing. “We will try to track where the gun came from, how it got here, and how it got into the hands of someone who's on parole for a firearms arrest,” Mueller said.

A 52-year-old man with a semiautomatic gun near the Jamaica, Queens, station was shot and killed by MTA police after they said he fired at them late Friday night while placing him under arrest.

Two MTA police officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after 10 p.m., after he allegedly groped a 19-year-old woman and blocked her path Friday night on a Jamaica sidewalk, according to the MTA police.

The victim took a photo of the alleged groper, who was wearing a distinctive jacket with a large letter B, and she filed a complaint at the MTA’s district office at 10:11 p.m.

A few minutes later, the pair of uniformed officers found the man a block from the station, near 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, in Jamaica. He was still wearing the same jacket, according to a news release. They showed him the photo the victim took and a struggle ensued when they attempted to handcuff him, according to John Mueller, MTA police chief.

“He refused to put his hands behind his back. They tase him, and at some point during the struggle, a shot is fired from the perpetrator,” Mueller said during an early Saturday morning news conference.

Officers stepped back and saw the suspect had a MAC-10 submachine gun with a 30-round clip, police said. The officers returned fire, striking him in the head and elsewhere on his body, the incident recorded on the officers body-cameras, the agency said. The suspect's weapon and the magazine were recovered at the scene.

The perpetrator was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Mueller said the unidentified suspect was on parole for a gun charge and also had an arrest history that includes five misdemeanors, and seven felonies, two of which were gun charges.

The investigation is continuing.

“We will try to track where the gun came from, how it got here, and how it got into the hands of someone who's on parole for a firearms arrest,” Mueller said.