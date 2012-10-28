FBI: NYC officer arrested in cannibal kidnap plot

Federal authorities have arrested a New York City police officer in connection with a failed plot to kidnap women and cook them.

The FBI confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

The FBI said Officer Gilberto Valle was charged with kidnapping conspiracy.

“The allegations in the complaint really need no description from us. They speak for themselves," FBI acting Assistant Director Mary E. Galligan said in a statement. "It would be an understatement merely to say Valle’s own words and actions were shocking.”

No women were harmed.

The 28-year-old officer lives in Queens. He had been assigned to a Manhattan precinct before his suspension on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan later Thursday.

- With the AP and John Valenti