Featured speaker at City Council news conference wears sweatshirt supporting fugitive cop killer Assata Shakur

The featured speaker yesterday at a City Council news conference on discipline in public schools policed by the NYPD wore a hooded sweatshirt supporting fugitive cop killer Assata Shakur.

"ASSATA TAUGHT ME" the clothing read, referring to the Black Panther once known as Joanne Chesimard, who was convicted of killing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973.

Activist Jaritza Geigel, 24, of the group Make the Road was at the conference to discuss legislation to broaden data collection about how students are disciplined in school, where the NYPD oversees security.

Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito's spokesman Eric Koch said afterward: "No one from the City Council, including the speaker, was aware of what the sweatshirt meant and we strongly reject the hateful message it sends."

Geigel said of Shakur, who maintains her innocence and fled to Cuba after escaping prison: "She taught me just to speak my mind, to be proud of being a young person and that we can be a part of creating the solutions that we want to see in our communities."