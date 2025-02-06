Federal immigration sweep yields about 100 arrests in New York area, DEA says

Federal agents in recent days arrested about 100 immigrants in the metropolitan area, including on Long Island, during a sweep targeting those convicted or accused of a crime and in the country illegally, according to the local Drug Enforcement Administration office.

Most of those arrested in the sweep, which involved multiple federal agencies between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, were violent criminals, according to Kenneth M. Heino, a spokesman for the agency’s division in New York.

DEA agents are among the federal authorities, also including those from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to have been granted immigration enforcement authority since President Donald Trump took office. Similar authority has been extended to 10 Nassau police detectives, county authorities announced earlier this week.

These arrests of immigrants in the country illegally who have been accused of a crime or convicted of one have taken place under past presidential administrations, including hundreds of thousands of times under Joe Biden. But Trump has promised to ramp up the detentions.

Frank A. Tarentino III, the special agent in charge of the DEA's New York Division, said there already had been an increase under Trump.

"What's different is the urgency to remove criminal illegals, or violent illegal, criminal drug traffickers, without having to go through a six-, eight-, 10-, 12-month investigation," he said.

Some of those arrested during the sweep may have not been accused or convicted of crimes, but might have immigration violations, Tarentino III said. That share of the arrestees is a minority of those detained during the sweep, he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.