Nassau County police to embed with ICE to arrest and deport immigrants accused of crimes

Nassau County is authorizing 10 of its police detectives to work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest and deport immigrants accused of a crime, officials announced Tuesday. Nassau police will detain arrested immigrants accused of a crime in local jail for 72 hours, then U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will either jail them in a federal detainment facility or deport them, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at a news conference Tuesday. "When I first took office, I announced that Nassau County would not be a sanctuary county. ... We enforce not only the local laws, the state laws but also the federal laws," he said. Blakeman cited a federal provision giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the authority to "delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions." A flurry of confusion, fear and legal challenges has engulfed the country since President Donald Trump signed a swath of executive orders tied to immigration enforcement within hours of reclaiming his seat in the Oval Office. He has pledged ending birthright citizenship for those born to immigrants who entered the country illegally, imposing the death penalty on undocumented people convicted of federal murders and expediting the construction of a wall at the Southern border. "We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," Trump said in his inauguration speech. Newsday has reached out to immigration advocates for comment. The NYPD has said its officers are only working with ICE to arrest those undocumented New Yorkers who have been accused of a crime. Two East End towns told residents last week that local police won’t get involved in immigration enforcement. The towns of Riverhead and Southold pledged to do "peacekeeping or traffic control" if federal authorities asked them to collect information on people’s immigration status. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection can request that local police hold someone already in their custody for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release. Local police can choose to comply with the so-called detainer or not.

