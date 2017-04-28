Dealer should get 6-plus years in doctor’s death, Feds say

Manhattan federal prosecutors want 6 1/2 years in prison for the drug dealer accused of dumping the body of overdosed Long Island dermatologist Kiersten Rickenbach Cerveny in the vestibule of his Chelsea apartment building.

James Holder, 61, pleaded guilty last year to maintaining a drug-involved premises. The government says Cerveny, 38, of Manhasset, came to Holder’s apartment to party with Manhattan producer Marc Henry Johnson, and when she overdosed her body was moved to avoid discovery of his operation of the drug business.

Prosecutors, in a sentencing letter filed with U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, said that although Holder pleaded to a longtime pattern of drug dealing, the sentence should take into account his “cruel” decision to dump Cerveny’s body instead of seeking medical aid.

“Rather than take responsibility . . . Holder acted selfishly,” prosecutors said in their letter, filed this week.

Holder’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday. Holder and his lawyer have urged a sentence of four years, below federal guidelines, saying he didn’t supply cocaine to Cerveny and blaming his drug activities on addiction.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to acting as an accessory to hiding Holder’s drug premises by helping move the body. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

A medical examiner ruled that Cerveny died from acute alcohol and drug intoxication.