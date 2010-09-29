Feds: Times Square bomber plotted 2nd attack

Prosecutors say the man who admitted trying to bomb Times Square boasted that he thought it would kill at least 40 people and said he planned to detonate a second bomb in New York city two weeks after the first.

The government included the details Wednesday in a court filing before Faisal Shahzad is sentenced next week.

He faces life in prison.

Shahzad was arrested two days after his May 1 attempted bombing fizzled in a Times Square packed with tourists.

The bomb he had packed into the back of a sports utility vehicle sputtered and did not explode.

The former U.S.-trained financial analyst pleaded guilty after confessing to investigators who plucked him off a plane as it was about the leave the United States.