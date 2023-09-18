NYPD, prosecutors probe how children were exposed to fentanyl at Bronx day care center

The NYPD has joined forces with Bronx prosecutors and federal drug investigators to probe how more than two pounds of deadly fentanyl wound up in a licensed Bronx day care center and led to the death of a 1-year-old boy and the sickening of three other small children over the weekend.

During a news conference Monday, an emotional Mayor Eric Adams said that the incident was not just another police blotter crime but rather a stark example of how dangerous fentanyl had become in the city.

“Four babies, four babies, and whomever is a parent — you just had to see that picture of young baby who lost his life to reckless, careless, just total disregard of those children,” Adams said to reporters who gathered for a late evening news conference at police headquarters.

NYPD commissioner Edward Caban said police were teaming up with prosecutors not only from the Bronx District Attorneys Office but also those with the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office, and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate the chain of events at the center at 2707 Morris Avenue. The facility recently had an inspection and no violations were found, according to officials.

The discovery of the deadly drug, which officials said was responsible in 2021 for over 80% of overdose deaths in the city, underscored the public emergency many in law enforcement in the city, on Long Island and the nation say they are now facing with this substance.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici of the Bronx died after he was found unconscious at the Divino Niño day care center from what investigators said was fentanyl exposure. Three other children who had been at the center were hospitalized from similar exposure but were recovering Monday, officials said.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, a search executed at the center found one kilogram of fentanyl, the equivalent of 2.2 pounds and a three-kilo press used by drug dealers to press narcotics into blocks for sale. The fentanyl was discovered in an area used to give the children naps, said Kenny.

The three other children at the center had fentanyl is their systems. Adams noted that while a minuscule amount of fentanyl can kill an adult, any residue can be deadly to a child.

Facing charges of depraved indifference murder and attempted murder are Grei Mendez, 36, the female caregiver at the center, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, who like Mendez is also from the Bronx, said Kenny. Neither of two arrested had any criminal records, according to police.

“This is not mistakenly leaving marijuana around the house, mistakenly leave cocaine around the house, this substance is so dangerous, just a small amount….[is] enough to kill an adult.” said Adams.