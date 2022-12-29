New York's first legal sale of marijuana occurred this morning in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announces 

The first legalized marijuana sale in New York State’s history was Thursday morning in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced.

The sale was at “a dispensary owned by Housing Works, the nation's largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization,” her office said in a news release.

The buyer: Chris Alexander, executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management.

The dispensary — Housing Works Cannabis Co., at 750 Broadway, near Astor Place — is to be open seven days a week. The first public sales begin later Thursday, at 4:20 p.m., a flick to a meme in cannabis culture considered an occasion for consumption and celebration of the substance.

In March 2021, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational use of cannabis. The law aims to reinvest the revenue in nonwhite communities affected by the War on Drugs.

The first government-approved sales on Long Island may occur on Shinnecock Indian Nation land in Southampton. The tribe approved regulations governing the cultivation, sale and consumption of recreational cannabis in late December. Stores along Montauk Highway may now seek licenses that will allow them to sell marijuana to people who are at least 21 years old.

The New York State government has issued seven retail licenses on the Island. It’s unclear when recipients will launch their operations. Newsday has only been able to reach one of the licensees — Keep it a 100 LLC, launched by a Manhattan couple and two partners. The couple told Newsday they had scoped out potential retail locations in Southampton and hoped to open a dispensary by April.

With Sarina Trangle