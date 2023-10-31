NewsNew York

Grand Central Terminal expanding its dining options

Wonderen Stroopwafels recently opened in the Grand Central Terminal Dining...

Wonderen Stroopwafels recently opened in the Grand Central Terminal Dining Concourse. Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority/Marc A. Hermann

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Commuters using Grand Central Terminal, which already has a vast array of shopping and dining options, will get a few more food options, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday.

The East Village sensation Veselka, which since 1954 has offered what it describes as "Ukrainian Soul Food," opened last month on the Dining Concourse, joined by Wonderen Stroopwafels, makers of those thin and wonderful Dutch waffle cookies, usually filled with caramel.

And, the MTA said, three other food vendors — Playa Bowls, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Joey Bats Cafe — also will be coming soon to the dining experience at Grand Central.

"As a lifelong New Yorker, it has always been a dream of mine to open a Veselka location inside Grand Central Terminal," third-generation owner Jason Birchard said in statement. "We could not be more excited to bring our Ukrainian soul food to Midtown. We look forward to sharing our food, that is made with love, to our customers, commuters, and tourists alike."

The restaurant offers a wide-range of menu items, from pierogies, borscht, matzo ball soup, latkes and meat plates, to beef stroganoff, goulash, blintzes and an assortment of sandwiches.

The latest dining options add to an ever growing list of more than 60 dining and shopping venues inside Grand Central, from staples such as the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, Shake Shack and Starbucks to Marky's Caviar, Murray's Cheese, Chirping Chicken and the Doughnut Plant.

Want some iconic Italian? There's Cirpiani Dolci, located on the West Balcony, for fine dining and cocktails. Need to grab something faster? Dirty Taco, Frankies Dogs on the Go and Luke's Lobster are all standard-bearers.

"Grand Central is an ideal location for tenants who are key to delivering a world class transit experience," Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.

Commuters using Grand Central Terminal, which already has a vast array of shopping and dining options, will get a few more food options, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday.

The East Village sensation Veselka, which since 1954 has offered what it describes as "Ukrainian Soul Food," opened last month on the Dining Concourse, joined by Wonderen Stroopwafels, makers of those thin and wonderful Dutch waffle cookies, usually filled with caramel.

And, the MTA said, three other food vendors — Playa Bowls, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Joey Bats Cafe — also will be coming soon to the dining experience at Grand Central.

"As a lifelong New Yorker, it has always been a dream of mine to open a Veselka location inside Grand Central Terminal," third-generation owner Jason Birchard said in statement. "We could not be more excited to bring our Ukrainian soul food to Midtown. We look forward to sharing our food, that is made with love, to our customers, commuters, and tourists alike."

The restaurant offers a wide-range of menu items, from pierogies, borscht, matzo ball soup, latkes and meat plates, to beef stroganoff, goulash, blintzes and an assortment of sandwiches.

The latest dining options add to an ever growing list of more than 60 dining and shopping venues inside Grand Central, from staples such as the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, Shake Shack and Starbucks to Marky's Caviar, Murray's Cheese, Chirping Chicken and the Doughnut Plant.

Want some iconic Italian? There's Cirpiani Dolci, located on the West Balcony, for fine dining and cocktails. Need to grab something faster? Dirty Taco, Frankies Dogs on the Go and Luke's Lobster are all standard-bearers.

"Grand Central is an ideal location for tenants who are key to delivering a world class transit experience," Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest video

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime