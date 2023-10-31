Grand Central Terminal expanding its dining options

Commuters using Grand Central Terminal, which already has a vast array of shopping and dining options, will get a few more food options, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday.

The East Village sensation Veselka, which since 1954 has offered what it describes as "Ukrainian Soul Food," opened last month on the Dining Concourse, joined by Wonderen Stroopwafels, makers of those thin and wonderful Dutch waffle cookies, usually filled with caramel.

And, the MTA said, three other food vendors — Playa Bowls, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Joey Bats Cafe — also will be coming soon to the dining experience at Grand Central.

"As a lifelong New Yorker, it has always been a dream of mine to open a Veselka location inside Grand Central Terminal," third-generation owner Jason Birchard said in statement. "We could not be more excited to bring our Ukrainian soul food to Midtown. We look forward to sharing our food, that is made with love, to our customers, commuters, and tourists alike."

The restaurant offers a wide-range of menu items, from pierogies, borscht, matzo ball soup, latkes and meat plates, to beef stroganoff, goulash, blintzes and an assortment of sandwiches.

The latest dining options add to an ever growing list of more than 60 dining and shopping venues inside Grand Central, from staples such as the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, Shake Shack and Starbucks to Marky's Caviar, Murray's Cheese, Chirping Chicken and the Doughnut Plant.

Want some iconic Italian? There's Cirpiani Dolci, located on the West Balcony, for fine dining and cocktails. Need to grab something faster? Dirty Taco, Frankies Dogs on the Go and Luke's Lobster are all standard-bearers.

"Grand Central is an ideal location for tenants who are key to delivering a world class transit experience," Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.