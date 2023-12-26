Christmas Day stabbing in Grand Central's dining concourse wounds 2 teen girls

A man stabbed two teen girls in Grand Central Terminal’s dining concourse on Christmas Day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the accused stabber was arrested, the MTA said.

The stabbing happened at about 11:25 a.m., and the man was detained a minute after the violence. Both girls were brought to Bellevue Hospital by ambulance. Their conditions weren’t disclosed.

The stabber was identified as Steven Hutcherson, 36. Charges include attempted murder, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

The circumstances of the stabbing and what precipitated it weren’t disclosed.

Hutcherson hadn’t been arraigned as of late Tuesday morning, according to Doug Cohen, a spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.