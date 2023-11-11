LIRR: Demonstration blocks entrances, exits to Grand Central Terminal

Access to Grand Central Terminal was limited on Friday night, the Long Island Rail Road said on social media, due to a demonstration at the transit hub.

The LIRR said riders should expect intermittent closures at Grand Central entrances and exits due to the protest, and urged riders to travel to or from Penn Station instead.

The NYPD said it could not immediately comment on the nature of the demonstration.

The LIRR post said New York City Transit was honoring LIRR tickets via the 42nd Street subway shuttle, the 1/2/3 trains and the 7 line.