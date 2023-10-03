Central Park's iconic Great Lawn closed until spring after festival damage

Central Park's Great Lawn was closed early for the season —until at least springtime — after being badly damaged by last month's Global Citizen festival, the park's conservancy said Tuesday.

The conservancy blamed the "use of heavy equipment and intense foot traffic in the saturated conditions" at the festival Sept. 23, which reportedly drew tens of thousands of attendees.

“The Central Park Conservancy is very disappointed that the iconic Great Lawn is now closed and unavailable for New Yorkers to enjoy this fall. The use of heavy equipment and intense foot traffic in the saturated conditions from the September 23 concert damaged a large portion of the lawn and fully destroyed a third of it," the conservancy said in a statement.

"Our team is now working to restore the lawn, hopefully in time to reopen this spring.” The festival, an annual event, is meant "to drive urgent action to End Extreme Poverty NOW," according to its website.

Headliners on the schedule included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Anitta, D-Nice, Conan Gray, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids, the website says. Festival organizers couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The lawn, which is 55 acres, typically closes for winter but this year it was closed soon after the festival due to the damage. When it's not being used for large gatherings, the space is popular for sunbathing, picnicking and sports. It also hosts the New York Philharmonic.