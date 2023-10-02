Three plead guilty to roles in 2021 attack on Lawrence man during pro-Israel rally in Times Square 

Three of the men who assaulted a Lawrence resident during a Times Square pro-Israel rally in 2021 have pleaded guilty to their role in the hate crime, records show.

Mahmoud Musa and Mohammed Othman, both of Staten Island, each pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime.

A third man, Mohammed Said Othman of Staten Island, pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree attempted gang assault and third-degree assault as a hate crime for his role in the May 20, 2021 attack that left Joseph Borgen with multiple injuries including a concussion, a black eye and a wrist injury.

All three men were remanded to jail pending sentencing on Oct. 25.

Efforts to reach the defendants' attorneys were not successful.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors said Borgen was punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and struck with a pair of crutches while wearing a yarmulke at the rally.

The attackers shouted anti-Semitic slurs, praised the Palestinian group Hamas, shouted “Go back to Israel" and knocked him to the ground, Borgen has said. Video of the attack later went viral and was widely shared on social media. It occurred hours after Israelis and Hamas announced the end of an 11-day conflict.

Borgen told Newsday he was en route to a pro-Israel event, alone, and realized he was being chased while walking from the subway, he said.

Suddenly, "they just started wailing on me, punching me, kicking me, assaulting me," Borgen said. He said he covered his head with his hands and "I took the beating."

"I took a bunch of kicks, a bunch of punches," he said.

Musa and Othman each face between three-and-a-half and 15 years in prison while Said Othman is expected to be sentenced to a three-year prison sentence in a separate deal, according to published reports.

A fourth defendant, Faisal Elezzi of Staten Island, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, and was sentenced to three years probation, records show.

A fifth man, Waseem Awawdeh of Brooklyn, who was filmed beating Borgen with crutches, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree attempted assault as a hate crime and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, records show.

An initial plea offer by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office of six months in jail to Awawdeh sparked the ire of Long Island religious, political and civic leaders.

The case for a sixth defendant, a juvenile suspect, is being prosecuted in Family Court.

Borgen, who could not be reached for comment, has also filed a civil suit against the assailants.