Haroon Aswat pleads guilty to terror charges

Haroon Aswat, a British man extradited to the U.S. last year on charges that he worked with radical cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri to establish a terrorism training camp in Oregon, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy and providing material support to al-Qaida.

Aswat, 40, will face up to 20 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing on July 31, but could get credit for time served since his original arrest in 2005, much of it spent fighting extradition. Officials said he will be deported when his sentence is over.

Abu Hamza, also known as Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, a one-eyed double amputee who headed London's Finsbury Park mosque, was sentenced to life in prison in January for terrorism activities that included trying to start a jihadist boot camp in Bly, Oregon, in 1999.

Prosecutors said Aswat was dispatched by Abu Hamza to try to get the facility up and running, and helped another man, Ouassama Kassir, who was offering weapons training to recruits. Kassir received a life sentence in 2009.