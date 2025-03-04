The wake and funeral for civil rights activist and NAACP New York State Conference president Hazel N. Dukes, who died Saturday at age 92 in her Manhattan home, will be on next Tuesday and Wednesday in Harlem, officials said. Dukes, 92, spent most of her life combating racial inequities nationally and on Long Island. "Hazel Dukes was a barrier breaker, a glass ceiling shatterer, and a leader for millions of New Yorkers and Americans," Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Saturday. Born in 1932 in Montgomery, Alabama, Dukes moved to Roslyn in her early 20s, where she was denied an apartment. Dukes also pushed for voting rights during the Civil Rights Movement, participating in the March on Washington in 1 963 and was elected president of the national NAACP in 1989. She held the position for two years. Dukes was also a recipient of various honors and recognitions during her lifetime, from an honorary doctor of laws degree, a street renaming in Roslyn Heights, and as the first layperson in the United States to administer the oath of office to a governor when she swore in Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023. Upon hearing the news of her death, Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in New York City, Nassau County, and statewide. The NAACP said services will be at Mother AME Church at 140 West 137th St. in Harlem. The wake will take place on March 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. and March 12 from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral service is set for March 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Harlem church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NAACP Youth & College Division at nysnaacp.org/donate.

