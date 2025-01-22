Hector Medina Jr., of Texas, who pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes targeting public figures including George Santos, sentenced to 18 months in prison

A Texas man who tried to defraud high profile defendants — including now-former Long Island Rep. George Santos — by falsely promising to get criminal cases dismissed and evidence "disappeared" in exchange for roughly $1 million was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison. The man, Hector Medina Jr., of El Paso, must surrender by May 29, having pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the judge, Nicholas Garaufis, said from the bench in federal court in Brooklyn, after reading aloud a one-page letter Santos wrote to the court. The sentence also includes 3 years of supervised release after prison. In the letter, Santos identifies himself as a crime victim, defers to the judge's "vast wisdom and experience" when deciding Medina's punishment, and said he initially thought the scheme could be real due "the disgusting weaponization of our Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland." Garaufis shrugged off Santos’ letter, which Santos signed "Hon. George A. Devolder Santos," and criticized Santos for failing to show up to court to give a statement. "It’s a demonstration of cowardice. It’s a demonstration of a lack of character," said Garaufis, who called the case "ironic" and Santos "as much a perpetrator in this kind of behavior, or similar behavior, as this defendant." Medina was arrested last year after being accused of contacting the defendants, including actor Danny Masterson, who was being tried for and later convicted of rape, and Santos, who would go on to plead guilty. According to the federal government, Medina's crimes included sending a video message to Santos: "I work with prosecutors and, uh, judges throughout the United States and I want to give you the opportunity to offer my services," identifying himself under the alias Mike Soto. "I was contacted by some people to reach out to you and see if you wanted to cut a deal. Uh, this only stands for today. If you’re interested, I can get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed, disappeared," the message said. On Wednesday, Medina apologized for his conduct, saying, "I wish the damage could be undone." In sentencing Medina to less prison time than he faced under the guidelines — he faced nearly 4 years — the judge cited the defendant's troubled life, gambling problems and the fact that there were no monetary losses. But in rejecting a request by Medina's lawyer that Medina be given probation, Garaufis pointed to Medina's three prior convictions, and that past probation sentences failed to deter more criminality by him. In August, Santos, who once represented parts of Nassau and Queens, pleaded guilty to his own crimes, admitting to schemes as he ran for elective office, such as filing fraudulent campaign finance reports and pilfering from his contributors' credit cards. Garaufis noted that both men had pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and so Santos is a "kindred spirit in that sense."

A Texas man who tried to defraud high profile defendants — including now-former Long Island Rep. George Santos — by falsely promising to get criminal cases dismissed and evidence "disappeared" in exchange for roughly $1 million was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison.

The man, Hector Medina Jr., of El Paso, must surrender by May 29, having pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the judge, Nicholas Garaufis, said from the bench in federal court in Brooklyn, after reading aloud a one-page letter Santos wrote to the court. The sentence also includes 3 years of supervised release after prison.

In the letter, Santos identifies himself as a crime victim, defers to the judge's "vast wisdom and experience" when deciding Medina's punishment, and said he initially thought the scheme could be real due "the disgusting weaponization of our Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland."

Garaufis shrugged off Santos’ letter, which Santos signed "Hon. George A. Devolder Santos," and criticized Santos for failing to show up to court to give a statement.

"It’s a demonstration of cowardice. It’s a demonstration of a lack of character," said Garaufis, who called the case "ironic" and Santos "as much a perpetrator in this kind of behavior, or similar behavior, as this defendant."

Medina was arrested last year after being accused of contacting the defendants, including actor Danny Masterson, who was being tried for and later convicted of rape, and Santos, who would go on to plead guilty.

According to the federal government, Medina's crimes included sending a video message to Santos: "I work with prosecutors and, uh, judges throughout the United States and I want to give you the opportunity to offer my services," identifying himself under the alias Mike Soto.

"I was contacted by some people to reach out to you and see if you wanted to cut a deal. Uh, this only stands for today. If you’re interested, I can get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed, disappeared," the message said.

On Wednesday, Medina apologized for his conduct, saying, "I wish the damage could be undone."

In sentencing Medina to less prison time than he faced under the guidelines — he faced nearly 4 years — the judge cited the defendant's troubled life, gambling problems and the fact that there were no monetary losses.

But in rejecting a request by Medina's lawyer that Medina be given probation, Garaufis pointed to Medina's three prior convictions, and that past probation sentences failed to deter more criminality by him.

In August, Santos, who once represented parts of Nassau and Queens, pleaded guilty to his own crimes, admitting to schemes as he ran for elective office, such as filing fraudulent campaign finance reports and pilfering from his contributors' credit cards.

Garaufis noted that both men had pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and so Santos is a "kindred spirit in that sense."