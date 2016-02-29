Highbridge Park passerby finds severed horse head, NYPD says

A woman walking in an Upper Manhattan park Sunday morning made a grisly discovery — a severed horse’s head and other animal parts in a sealed Corona beer box, NYPD officials said.

The passer-by was in Highbridge Park in Hudson Heights about 11 a.m. when she came across the box and opened it to find the head, other unidentified animal remains including bones, fresh fruit and bottles of “Spanish soda,” police said. Some of the animal parts may have been cooked, police said.

It was not immediately known where the head and the other contents came from or who left them there, police said.

Department of Sanitation personnel disposed of the package, and the ASPCA and city Animal Control and Welfare representatives were notified, police said.

With Alison Fox