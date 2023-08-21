7 people hurt by hit-and-run driver in midtown Manhattan crosswalk, police say

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman struck seven pedestrians in midtown Manhattan Sunday night before driving into Queens and crashing into two other vehicles, the NYPD said.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was eastbound in a Honda Accord on 36th Street near Sixth Avenue shortly before midnight when she struck seven pedestrians in the vicinity of the crosswalk, a police spokesman said.

Five pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital while a sixth was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, all in stable condition, police said. A seventh pedestrian suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, officials said.

Police said after leaving the injured pedestrians in the street, the driver fled east, heading through the Midtown Tunnel and onto the Long Island Expressway into Queens. A short time later, she crashed into two other vehicles near Exit 26/Francis Lewis Boulevard, police said. There were no reported injuries from that crash.

The woman was arrested on the scene and taken into custody without incident, the NYPD said.

She is expected to face charges Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.