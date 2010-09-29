House vote expected on aid for ill 9/11 responders

The U.S. House will reconsider a bill to provide up to $7.4 billion in aid for workers sickened by World Trade Center dust.

A vote is expected Wednesday on the measure that would provide free health care and compensation to Sept. 11 rescue and recovery workers who fell ill after working in the trade center ruins.

In July, the bill failed to win the two-thirds majority needed under the procedure that Democratic leaders used to bring up the bill to block potential amendments. The bill fell short by a vote of 255-159.

New York lawmakers who have been pushing the measure for years say they’re more optimistic this time because the bill will need only a simple majority.