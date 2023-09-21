Mayor Adams says 100,000 more homes could be built in 15 years to address NYC housing shortage

Mayor Eric Adams says as many as 100,000 more homes could be built in the next 15 years under a proposal he unveiled Thursday that takes aim at New York City’s longstanding housing shortage.

His plan, announced in an address at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, would revamp the city’s restrictive zoning laws, curb rules requiring that parking spots be built with housing, allow conversions of empty offices into housing and create below-market-rate apartments.

The plan would allow more accessory dwelling units — an additional apartment on a plot currently zoned for just one home — the kind of building resisted in much of Long Island.

New York is behind Seattle, Boston and some other big places by permitting a fraction of the housing those cities do, even as demand surges, according to a report earlier this year from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

And of the top 100 American counties, Long Island permits fewer units of housing than anywhere but one county in Ohio. The shortage also drives up rent overall, according to a report in Bloomberg News.

