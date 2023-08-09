Ex-head of de Blasio security admits obstructing probe

A former NYPD inspector from Suffolk County, who also served a key role on ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s security unit, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he obstructed an investigation of the detail's use during de Blasio's brief 2020 presidential campaign, officials said.

Howard Redmond, 58, pleaded guilty to one felony and two misdemeanor charges related to covering up what prosecutors said was his obstructive misconduct toward the city Department of Investigation, which also found the security detail had been used as a personal chauffeur for de Blasio’s children, according to a statement by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As part of his guilty plea before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Laurie Peterson, Redmond, who served as chief of the mayoral security detail, was fired by the NYPD. In a court filing, he apologized to for his actions, which prosecutors said involved repeatedly ignoring requests for his cellphone and his purposeful deletion of “critical” text messages.

Redmond, who joined the NYPD in 1992, also received a conditional discharge and will be required to complete 10 days of community service.

“Inspector Redmond engaged in a clear and brazen pattern of obstruction and tampering throughout the entirety of DOI’s investigation,” Bragg said in a prepared statement. “Position and rank do not exempt anyone from cooperating and participating with a law enforcement investigation.”

The DOI investigation determined in October 2021 that the de Blasio security detail, normally tasked with protection of the mayor, was used improperly to accompany him while he campaigned at various spots around the country in what some called a quixotic bid to win the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for the presidency. De Blasio gained little traction nationwide, constantly coming in at the bottom of polls.

According to the DOI report, the city spent $319,794 for the members of de Blasio’s security detail to travel on his campaign trips but never made an effort to reimburse the city. The DOI also found that the security detail sometimes transported campaign staffers while driving de Blasio, actions the DOI said in its report, “reflect a use of NYPD resources for political purposes.”

De Blasio reportedly called the DOI report unprofessional and said he followed NYPD guidance on security.

The DOI also reported that the security detail had transported de Blasio’s son Dante and daughter Chiara on what amounted to personal errands and moves, without the mayor or his wife being present.

According to the DOI, Redmond refused its repeated requests he turn over his cellphones and deleted critical text messages relevant to the investigation.

Bragg said Redmond pleaded guilty to two felony charges of tampering with physical evidence, as well as two misdemeanor counts of obstructing governmental administration and two misdemeanor counts of official misconduct.

Redmond's defense attorney Louis LaPietra did not immediately return phone calls and email requests for comment.