Hundreds rally in NYC against immigration law

Hundreds of immigrant advocates have marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and rallied in Manhattan to protest Arizona’s toughest-in-the-nation immigration law.

About 300 advocates gathered near the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, holding signs that said “Do I Look Illegal?” and chanting “We are America.”

Many protesters declared partial victory after Wednesday’s ruling that most of the state’s immigration law on hold.

New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, a first-generation Caribbean-American, said advocates “won a slight battle” in Arizona, but have to continue the fight.