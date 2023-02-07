Illegal marijuana shops faces eviction by NYC unless landlords toss them out, Manhattan DA says

Manhattan's top prosecutor is threatening to evict businesses that illegally sell marijuana unless landlords commence the eviction proceedings themselves.

Tuesday's announcement by the prosecutor, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, comes as New York State's first two legal marijuana storefronts opened in the Greenwich Village area.

"We want to give New York's legal cannabis market a fair chance to thrive and give New Yorkers the security of knowing that a safe, orderly system is in place for cannabis dispensaries," Bragg said at the announcement.

Bragg’s office sent a letter Tuesday to more than 400 smoke shops in Manhattan warning of eviction if any illegal marijuana sales don’t end, according to spokesman Doug Cohen.

“For these reasons, in order to sell most cannabis products, you must be a licensed retailer and abide by the rules and regulations set forth by the State of New York," the letter states. "Failure to do so jeopardizes the health and well-being of New York City residents and undermines businesses that have legitimately obtained licenses through the state’s regulatory process.”

The state's program legalizing marijuana sales gives preference to operating licenses to those with criminal convictions for marijuana, or their families.

The program was designed, according to the state, to help those “justice involved individuals” who disproportionately suffered punishment during the War on Drugs.

The law that legalized the sales in New York — which became the 15th state to legalize it — is meant to reinvest revenue in nonwhite communities affected by the drug war.

"Advocates fought hard to put racial equity at the center of New York's cannabis legalization regime," Bragg said, adding: "Those who flout the cannabis tax laws and regulations are robbing the very communities that suffered from marijuana criminalization for decades."

The legal shops pay taxes, enforce the minimum age for purchase (age 21) and ensure that the product is legitimate.

Check back for more on this developing story.