Incoming NYPD counterterrorism deputy has full plate

When federal prosecutor Richard Daddario takes over as the NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism in August he will have much on his hands: possible nuclear terrorism, the lower and midtown Manhattan security initiatives and maintaining ties with other agencies.

But from a criminal justice standpoint, Daddario said Monday that the city probably shouldn't have to worry about a possible trial for suspected terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others just blocks away from his new office.

"Whether or not it makes sense to conduct a trial in New York City is a separate question," said Daddario, 59, in a telephone conference call with reporters from Moscow, where he is serving as a Department of Justice attache.

But on a personal note, Daddario said "an absolutely fair trial would be where costs and disruptions are far less than in New York."

Daddario, who lives in Manhattan with his family, didn't suggest a possible location for the trial, which is still awaiting a final decision by the Obama administration. But he believes that New York should stay connected with international developments and other foreign law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism.

"I think the NYPD is trying to spread out and get the best information . . . it is absolutely essential," said Daddario.

While living in Russia, Daddario said he has had to confront the prospect of terrorism every day, particularly with subway bombings. In particular, Daddario notes that Chechen groups have been smuggling heroin into Russia and using the proceeds to fund terrorist activities.

"A lot of that heroin money supports terrorist organizations, a lot of this destabilizes the [Asian] region," said Daddario.

Coming back to New York for Daddario will be a welcome relief. He admits to not having an easy time learning foreign languages.

"I love Russia very much, but I wont't miss it," he said.