Jackie Mason companion arrested on assault charge

Police say a woman who accused comedian Jackie Mason of roughing her up during a domestic dispute has been arrested on an assault charge stemming from the incident.

Police said Saturday that Mason's 48-year-old "companion" scratched and bruised his arm at around 6:30 a.m. Friday as he attempted to call a doorman to have her removed from his Upper East Side apartment.

Initially, police said the woman had reported being roughed up by the comedian, who's known for one-man shows on Broadway like "Politically Incorrect." Mason hasn't been charged.

It wasn't immediately clear if the woman had a lawyer. A phone number listed under her name wasn't in service.

