Jackie Mason companion arrested on assault charge

In this Aug 28, 2002, comic Jackie Mason addresses the...

In this Aug 28, 2002, comic Jackie Mason addresses the media at a comedy club in Chicago. On March 30, 2012, New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said that the NYPD is investigating allegations that the comic roughed up a female companion. Kelly said the alleged altercation stemmed from a dispute. Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police say a woman who accused comedian Jackie Mason of roughing her up during a domestic dispute has been arrested on an assault charge stemming from the incident.

Police said Saturday that Mason's 48-year-old "companion" scratched and bruised his arm at around 6:30 a.m. Friday as he attempted to call a doorman to have her removed from his Upper East Side apartment.

Initially, police said the woman had reported being roughed up by the comedian, who's known for one-man shows on Broadway like "Politically Incorrect." Mason hasn't been charged.

It wasn't immediately clear if the woman had a lawyer. A phone number listed under her name wasn't in service.
 

