NYC subway chokehold: West Islip man to be charged criminally in death of Jordan Neely, prosecutors say

Daniel Perry, the Marine Corps veteran from West Islip who used a chokehold to restrain subway rider Jordan Neely and caused his death over a week ago, is scheduled to be turn himself in Friday to face second-degree manslaughter charges, officials said.

In a statement released late Thursday, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed that Perry would be charged but gave no further information.

A police official said that Penny, who left the Marine Corp in 2021, would surrender at the Fifth Precinct in Manhattan early Friday morning. He is expected to be arraigned later at Manhattan Criminal Court.

In New York, second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, is not an intentional crime. It means a person "recklessly" causes the death of another person. To be found guilty of that charge, the law says, it must be determined that the defendant engaged in conduct which "creates or contributes to a substantial and unjustifiable risk that another person's death will occur," is aware of the risk and "consciously disregards" it.

Just Wednesday, NYPD Chief of detectives James Essig said in a briefing with reporters that investigators were “not quite there yet” in deciding with prosecutors if there was enough evidence to determine if charges should be brought in the death of Neely, the 30 year-old man who some witnesses said had been screaming and menacing other passengers last Monday on an F train in Manhattan.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Neely, who was seen on a video shot by a civilian being restrained by Penny and others, had a history of mental illness, according to police and reports from his family.

Neely died of asphyxiation as a result of chokehold and his death was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner. Penny was seen on the video using an apparent chokehold on Neely and the former Marine’s lawyers put out a statement over the weekend calling Neely’s death an unforeseen tragedy.

Attorneys for Penny and the Neely family couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Neely’s death has sparked a number of demonstrations and calls by his family and other advocates for Penny to be charged with intentional murder. Demonstrators briefly stopped a subway train over the weekend and police charged a number of them.