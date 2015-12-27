Joseph Lemm, NYPD detective killed in Afghanistan, to be laid to rest

A NYPD detective and Air National Guardsman killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest this week after a funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to the police department.

Joseph Lemm, 45, a 15-year NYPD veteran, was killed in a Dec. 21 suicide bombing in Afghanistan while serving with the 105th Base Defense Squadron. Five other American service members also were killed in the bombing, including New York Guardsman Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa, 31, of Coram.

The NYPD said viewing will be at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in West Harrison in Westchester County on Tuesday, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Lemm will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, the NYPD said.