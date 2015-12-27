NewsNew York

Joseph Lemm, NYPD detective killed in Afghanistan, to be laid to rest

Staff Sgt. Joe Lemm, a member of the Air National...

Staff Sgt. Joe Lemm, a member of the Air National Guard is shown at a surprise welcoming home party in West Harrison, N.Y. on July 23, 2013. Lemm, who was also a detective with the NYPD, was one of 6 U.S. servicemen killed near the U.S.-run Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015. Credit: News12 Westchester

By Candice Ruudcandice.ruud@newsday.com

A NYPD detective and Air National Guardsman killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest this week after a funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to the police department.

Joseph Lemm, 45, a 15-year NYPD veteran, was killed in a Dec. 21 suicide bombing in Afghanistan while serving with the 105th Base Defense Squadron. Five other American service members also were killed in the bombing, including New York Guardsman Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa, 31, of Coram.

The NYPD said viewing will be at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in West Harrison in Westchester County on Tuesday, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Lemm will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, the NYPD said.

Latest video

Didn't find what you were looking for?