Feds: Katz's agrees to make Manhattan deli ADA compliant

Katz’s Delicatessen, the legendary Lower East Side eatery, has reached a $20,000 settlement with federal prosecutors, agreeing to a consent decree to make the restaurant compliant for customers with disabilities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District.

Prosectors from the office filed a lawsuit Dec. 17 claiming discrimination by the Manhattan restaurant and accusing it of not complying with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The restaurant reached the settlement and consent decree Tuesday, approved by a federal judge.

In the lawsuit, prosecutors alleged that Katz's Deli was not accessible for wheelchairs or other disabled patrons. The restaurant also lacked dining areas for customers with disabilities, and its bathrooms were not ADA compliant, despite renovations in 2018, prosecutors alleged.

"Numerous architectural barriers at Katz’s Delicatessen prevent or restrict access by individuals with disabilities," the justice department’s complaint states, noting the entrance has a one-inch drop to the sidewalk.

The eatery's owners agreed to make improvements under a federal monitor and to pay a $20,000 penalty, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials with the restaurant and an attorney who brokered the settlement could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Edward Kim, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, said in a statement: "The corrections and modifications agreed to by Katz’s Deli will give individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to enjoy one of New York City’s most popular restaurants, as is required by the ADA."

The consent decree also calls for staff to assist anyone who may be disabled and in need of assistance using the restaurant's main entrance. It also will maintain the required number of accessible dining areas and surfaces and make legally required renovations to the men’s and women’s restrooms,

The U.S. Attorney’s office reviewed Zagat’s 50 most popular restaurants in Manhattan as part of a 13-year review for ADA compliance.

Prosecutors said many of the restaurants required minor improvements to become compliant. About two dozen restaurants received letters notifying owners that more extensive renovations were required, prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s office entered into voluntary compliance agreements.

Officials also brought lawsuits against other restaurants that resulted in consent decrees for more than a decade, including three Rosa Mexicano restaurants, and two locations of Carmine’s Italian Restaurant. Several other restaurants closed.

Prosecutors said complaints that restaurants are not ADA compliant can be filed on the U.S. Attorney’s website.