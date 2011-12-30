LIRR adds trains for New Year's revelers

The Long Island Rail Road is providing more trains into and out of New York City this holiday weekend.

Fourteen eastbound afternoon trains have been added on Friday. And, for New Year's Eve revelers, there will be 10 additional westbound trains on Saturday evening and 14 more eastbound trains out of Penn Station in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Customers are urged to buy round-trip tickets in advance to avoid lines and save time.

Open alcoholic beverages are not allowed on LIRR platforms or trains or at the stations from noon on New Year's Eve through noon on New Year's Day, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said, warning that MTA police will enforce the restriction.

On Monday the LIRR will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Visit www.mta.info for more information.