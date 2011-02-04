LIRR: No terror threat on Babylon train

A Long Island Rail Road train traveling from Babylon to Penn Station was delayed at Woodside for about half an hour Friday morning after a passenger told a conductor he'd heard a man making a "terroristic threat" on his cell phone, officials said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police interviewed the man and said it was a misunderstanding.

The MTA said the incident occurred on the 8:03 a.m. train from Babylon, which was due at Penn Station at 9:11 a.m. Two later trains were delayed about 15 minutes.

Authorities said the passenger in question was overheard during a cell phone conversation saying something to the effect of, " 'Looks like everybody on this train is dead.' "

Police said officers interviewed the man at Woodside and found that he did not pose a threat.

"What he really meant was there was nothing happening on the train," a police spokesman said after the man was interviewed.