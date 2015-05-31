NewsNew York

LIRR: Service restored between Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal

Long Island Rail Road passengers board their train from the...

Long Island Rail Road passengers board their train from the platform of the Huntington Train Station on the afternoon of April 27, 2015. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By TED PHILLIPSted.phillips@newsday.com

Long Island Rail Road service has been restored between Jamaica and Atlantic terminal, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in an alert at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Service had been suspended at 5:54 p.m., according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. The suspension, due to a signal problem, had rerouted riders to the subway system.

During the suspension, New York City Transit was accepting LIRR fares on the 2 and 3 subway lines between Penn Station and Atlantic terminal and the A/C subway trains between Nostrand Avenue and Penn in both directions, as well as the E subway train between Penn and Jamaica, the railroad said.

