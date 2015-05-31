LIRR: Service restored between Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal

Long Island Rail Road service has been restored between Jamaica and Atlantic terminal, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in an alert at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Service had been suspended at 5:54 p.m., according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. The suspension, due to a signal problem, had rerouted riders to the subway system.

During the suspension, New York City Transit was accepting LIRR fares on the 2 and 3 subway lines between Penn Station and Atlantic terminal and the A/C subway trains between Nostrand Avenue and Penn in both directions, as well as the E subway train between Penn and Jamaica, the railroad said.