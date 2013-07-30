LIRR train kills 2 on tracks in Queens

Two people were struck and killed by a westbound Long Island Rail Road train near Hollis, Queens Monday night, a spokesman for the railroad said.

The spokesman said the people were on an elevated portion of track when they were hit.

No further information about the victims was immediately available, and the spokesman could not immediately say which train hit them.

The collision occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. just west of the Hollis station, near 183rd Street and Liberty Avenue, he said.

Service was briefly suspended. It had resumed with scattered delays shortly after 11 p.m., bypassing Queens Village, Hollis and Hillside stations.