Lithium-ion battery fire danger warning from FDNY

The charred aftermath of a moped whose lithium-ion battery sparked a massive fire in March at a Bronx supermarket that injured seven people. What’s left of an e-bike whose battery caught fire the next month, killing a 7-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman in Queens. The remnants of the two e-scooters with the batteries suspected of going up in flames and killing three people inside a Brooklyn home on Sunday. On Wednesday, the FDNY displayed what remains of these e-mobility devices and too many others to warn of the potentially dire consequences of lithium-ion batteries — particularly before the holiday season. So far this year, 17 people have died of such fires — up from none in 2020, according to the FDNY. From 2021 to Wednesday there have been 27 deaths. The devices tend to be used by immigrant delivery workers who charge them indoors. The batteries can explode and the fire and smoke spread faster than with certain more traditional sources of fires. “These bikes, and this danger that e-bikes has brought to use is really the perfect storm,” said the fire commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, speaking at a presentation held on Randall’s Island at the FDNY training academy. She urged the buying public to look for products with certified batteries and take precautions to avert the potential for fires. Check back for updates on this story.

