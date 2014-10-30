Loretta Lynch plugged as possible successor to AG Eric Holder

U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch, the chief federal prosecutor for Brooklyn and Long Island, got a plug from her chief judge Thursday as a possible successor to Attorney General Eric Holder.

Holder was the featured speaker at a Brooklyn court program offering alternatives to incarceration for drug offenders, a pet cause.

The event drew a roomful of luminaries, including more than a dozen judges, two district attorneys, Lynch and another candidate to succeed Holder, chief Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.

Introducing Holder, Chief Judge Carol Amon noted that he was the 82nd head of the Justice Department.

"We all hope that the 83rd attorney general is in this room," Amon said. "Someone who may be wearing a little orange thing."

Lynch, seated in the front row, was wearing a dark jacket splashed with a bright orange pattern. Bharara, seated next to her, was not.

Other candidates President Barack Obama is considering are said to include Solicitor General Donald Verrilli and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez.