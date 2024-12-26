Taxi driver strikes six pedestrians after jumping curb near Macy's Herald Square

The driver of a yellow taxi van jumped a curb near Macy's Herald Square and struck six pedestrians in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, sending three to the hospital, police said.

The crash unfolded at 4:03 p.m. on Christmas Day. The cabdriver, a 58-year-old male, was heading north on Sixth Avenue when he wound up on the sidewalk near Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in midtown Manhattan, police said.

A 9-year-old boy with a laceration to his right thigh was among those hospitalized, as well as a 41-year-old woman with a head injury. They were both taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to an NYPD spokesperson. A 49-year-old woman with a leg injury was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the spokesperson said. The three people hospitalized were all in stable condition, police said.

Three other women — ages 19, 37 and 49 — declined medical treatment, police said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, police said. The cab driver was evaluated at the scene and was not in custody as of Wednesday evening, police said.