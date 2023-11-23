Protesters disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, gluing their hands to the ground on 6th Avenue and diverting the parade route.

Demonstrators shouted “Liberation for Palestine and planet” and "Free Palestine" and threw a red liquid onto 6th Avenue, north of 44th Street.

An NYPD spokesman said there was "an unscheduled demonstration" at about 9:50 a.m. and that "several individuals were taken into custody."

The protesters, clad in jumpsuits and covered in fake blood, glued themselves to the street in front of a float carrying characters from the fast food giant McDonald's.

The war in the Middle East, which has stoked tensions across the region, began after Hamas militants killed about 1,200 Israelis Oct. 7 and took about 240 hostages. Israel’s attacks in Gaza in response have killed more than 13,300, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. Most deaths in Gaza have been of women and minors, the health ministry has said. Another 6,000 people are missing and feared to be buried under the rubble.

A four-day cease-fire is scheduled to begin Friday morning, and 50 Israeli hostages are to be freed in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Apart from the protest, the rest of the parade appeared to go on as planned.

Beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies and bands marched along the streets below.

The parade started on the Upper West Side, making its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds before ending in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street.

Among the performers were Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

Axxin Law, 11, of Uniondale, a 6th grader at Lawrence Road Middle School, with his dad and stepmom, was impressed.

“It’s way better than I thought,” he said. “I thought it was just gonna be like a little parade with a couple of things, like just a turkey.”

But, he said, there were “a bunch of cooler things,” especially the Smokey Bear balloon.

Samantha Fanuka, 24, a law enforcement analyst from Northport, was attending her second Thanksgiving parade. She brought her roommate from Vancouver and a friend from California.

Her favorite part of the parade was Santa.

“It welcomes in Christmas,” she said.

Cary Marnoldjos, a kindergarten teacher from Bushwick, Brooklyn, and wife of an NYPD officer, was in a special area at 42nd Street and 6th Avenue that the NYPD blocks off for family and friends of NYPD and certain other public safety personnel.

“We don’t wait. We walk right up,” she said, as nearby police union trucks served the group hot dogs, coffee, doughnuts and more.

This was her 10th parade.

“We enjoy seeing the floats, the bands and the energy to start off the holiday season,” she said.

Special education teacher Christa Wiggin, of Merrick, was at the parade to introduce her daughters to an event she watched on television as a kid.

“For me it’s the memories," she said.

"I used to watch it with my family growing up, on TV. Now I’ve got the opportunity to bring my daughters here in person, so we’re making new memories.”

With AP